Funeral service for Williams White, Jr. 77, will be Saturday, August 10, at 1 pm at the Haven United Methodist Church with Rev. Megan Barber, officiating. Mr. White passed away on August 2, 2019. Mr. White's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. A wake this evening 6-7pm. Mr. White graduated from Calhoun County Training School in 1960. He retired from Anchor Metals after 20 years. Survivors include his wife: Brenda White; children: Brenjetta White, Andra (Laura) Nicholson; sister: Rosie Tolbert; grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Katie White, daughter, Terrsa Burnett, brother in-law, Bishop T.C. Tolbert, Sr. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 9, 2019