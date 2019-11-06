Funeral ceremony for Willie A. "Sonny" Coleman, Sr. 84, of Anniston, Al. will be held 11:00 am Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Carver Community Center with Pastor Edward Bolton, officiating. Burial will follow in Edgemont Cemetery. Viewing will be held today from 1-6 PM at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Mr. Coleman passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at RMC. Survivors include: his three children, Linda M. Madden, Sonora Coleman, and Willie A. Coleman Jr. all of Anniston, Al; five grandchildren, Ranada Coleman, Penelope Williams, Kayla Hood, Shemar Mays, and Halima Cochran; seven great grandchildren, Tianoria Coleman, Teonna and Tylar Williams, Endae Johnson, Malia, Nayla, and Adonis Hood ; one great great grandchild, Journee Woolf ; four sisters, Mary Phillips of Dayton, Ohio; Elma Barber, of Washington, DC; Barbara (Sherman) Lane of Eastaboga Al; and Earlene (Thad) Christian of Broadview, Illinois; sister-in-law Carolyn Coleman of Bessemer, Al; brother-in-law Henry Young of Dayton, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, King and Lizzie Coleman, wife, Luecinda Rudolph Coleman, and daughter, Gwendolyn Coleman Cochran. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 6, 2019