Willie Harris "Punkin, Wham, Bumma" Hutchison
Graveside service for Willie Harris Hutchison 55, "Punkin, Wham, Bumma" will be Saturday, August 15, at 1:30 at Eden Hills Cemetery. Mr. Hutchinson passed away on August 10, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. He graduated from Anniston High School in the Class of 1984. Survivors include his daughters: Aunaneshia Bolding, Aunastasia Bolding, Daijha Leonard; grandchildren: Devine Thomas, Kenya, Kenashia, Jamiya, Jakajla, Josh,Ja'Quez, Deon; siblings: Margaret Perry, Regina (James) Lee, Tonya Felton, Lee Edward Sharp, Horace Hutchison, Retired SFC Lansing (Simonia) Hutchison, Ann Wright, Rhodea (Tom) March, James Hutchison, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie James and Ruth Mae Hutchison. siblings, Marvin Jo Carlisle, Andrew McLester, Willie Thomas, Linda and Ruby Hutchison. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kim Bradford, Anniston Al
Friend
