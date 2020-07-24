Willie Mae Tolbert, 90, of Jacksonville, departed this life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at RMC-Noland in Anniston. She was born on December 21, 1929, in Gnatville, Cherokee Co., AL, to James E. Pruitt and Susie B. Pierce. She was married to J. T. Tolbert, who preceded her in death in 1996. She was a faithful and active Christian since 1954 and was a member of The Church of God in Anniston. She was a retired minister with the Church of God. She worked at RMC - Anniston as a cook and nursing aide. Left to cherish Willie Mae's memory are her three sons: Stephen R. (JoAnne) Tolbert of Greenville, SC, Michael Tolbert of Jacksonville, and Joseph M. (Tina) Tolbert of Choccolocco; sister: Margie L. Barnes of Jacksonville; grandchildren: Lisa Austin, Shane Tolbert, and Justina Watson; several great grandchildren; and many friends that knew and loved her. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 am - 12 pm at Dansby Heritage Chapel with the service to follow at 12 pm. The Rev. Stephen R. Tolbert will officiate the service. A graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery with Betty Bishop of Anniston officiating. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Tolbert Family.

