Willie Smith
A private interment will be held on August 27, 2020 for Willie Smith at Piedmont Memory Gardens. Mrs. Smith, 92, of Piedmont passed away on August 24, 2020 at Riverview Hospital. Survivors include her children Robert Smith(Velma), Bobby Smith(Kim), Edward Smith, Carolyn Griffie, Rosie Green(Vincent), Mary Smith, John Smith(Marilyn); grandchildren Anita Taylor(Terry), Joseph Smith(Allison), Jasmine Smith, Brittany Paige Wilkerson(Jay), Coulter Green(Teana), Christopher Griffie, Cameron Smith, Karri Green, Shirley Thornton, Eugene Harbor, Mary Edwards, Annette Grooms, Roger Harbor, Kacanda Harbor, and Ashley Harbor and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by husband Robert F. Smith; parents, William Harrison and Leanna Camp; her siblings; daughter, Shirley Harbor; grandson, Bobby Jermaine Palmore; great-grandson, Micah Grayson Smith; and son -in-law, Franklin Griffie. www.thompsonfuneral homepiedmont.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
4 entries
August 25, 2020
Willie was such a precious lady.She always had us laughing at JHR.She will be greatly missed.Praying for the family!
Leah Wilkerson
Friend
August 25, 2020
She was a very special lady and very precious to me. I will truly miss her! I love you Ms. Willie. Rest In Peace sweet lady.
To her family I am so sorry for your loss and my prayers are with you during this time.
Angela Roberts
Friend
August 25, 2020
I won't ever forget her. I gave her a pair of pink gloves a couple years ago to keep her hands warm. Every time I went in her room she had them on. Will always remember her. She was so sweet. Rip wonderful woman!

Candace Driver
Candace Johnson Driver
August 25, 2020
May God bless our family in this time of sorrow. Sending love from your Ohio family.
Mary A. Edwards
Family
