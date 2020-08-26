A private interment will be held on August 27, 2020 for Willie Smith at Piedmont Memory Gardens. Mrs. Smith, 92, of Piedmont passed away on August 24, 2020 at Riverview Hospital. Survivors include her children Robert Smith(Velma), Bobby Smith(Kim), Edward Smith, Carolyn Griffie, Rosie Green(Vincent), Mary Smith, John Smith(Marilyn); grandchildren Anita Taylor(Terry), Joseph Smith(Allison), Jasmine Smith, Brittany Paige Wilkerson(Jay), Coulter Green(Teana), Christopher Griffie, Cameron Smith, Karri Green, Shirley Thornton, Eugene Harbor, Mary Edwards, Annette Grooms, Roger Harbor, Kacanda Harbor, and Ashley Harbor and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by husband Robert F. Smith; parents, William Harrison and Leanna Camp; her siblings; daughter, Shirley Harbor; grandson, Bobby Jermaine Palmore; great-grandson, Micah Grayson Smith; and son -in-law, Franklin Griffie. www.thompsonfuneral homepiedmont.com