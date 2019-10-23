The funeral service for Mr. Willis Marion Pearce, 83, of Oxford, will be at 2 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Marty Phillips and Christy Dodson will be officiating and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Pearce passed away on October 22, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mr. Pearce was born in Calhoun County. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1958 and served one term of active duty. He then transitioned to the USMC Reserves and served until 1967. Mr. Pearce worked at Lee Brass for several years prior to and after his active duty time. He also worked at the Anniston Army Depot and retired after 36 years. He was a loving husband and father. Mr. Pearce is preceded in death by his parents, Willis Farmer and Pearl Windsor Pearce; his sisters, Lorine Demile Blaydes, Imogene Self; and a brother, JB Pearce. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jimmie Sue Pearce; two daughters; Masue Yevette Pearce and Billie Yevonne Pearce; two sisters, Catherine Kathleen McCurry and Gwendolyn Sue Abernathy; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 23, 2019