Services for Wilma Faye Hooper, 78, of Munford will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Payne officiating , Visitation will be Thursday March 5, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Hillcrest cemetery in Munford. Mrs. Hooper passed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Hooper is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hooper and her parents Howard and Thelma Lackey. Mrs. Hooper is survived by her daughter, Tammy Dean Thrower, sons William Tyrone ( Ladana) Hooper, Gerald Alan (Sharon) Hooper, Derek Lane Hooper, Sisters, Carolyn Ann Folsom, Jacque (Peter) Christianson, Gwen (Les) Wyatt, Brother, James "Jim" (Sharon) Lackey, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Great Grandsons.Mrs. Hooper was a loving wife, mother and Christian. She was a faithful caregiver to her husband and in laws.Mrs. Hooper was a member of Weaver Church of God for approximately 35 years and she retired from Oxford High School where she worked in the lunchroom. She will be deeply missed by her family, church family and friends. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 5, 2020