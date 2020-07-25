Wilmoth Louise Harris Luallen left for her Heavenly home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1920 in Cleburne County, Alabama, but lived most of her over 100 years of life in Oxford. She is survived by a son, Edwin Luallen (Mary), two grandchildren, Roger Luallen (Jennifer) and Lori Luallen Floyd (Glenn Archibald) and four great grandchildren, Edwin and Owen Luallen and Heather and Bryan Floyd. She leaves behind a brother, Hobert Harris and a sister, Virginia Wooden and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Olen Hughie Luallen and a daughter, Julia Ann Luallen. She was a long time member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. In recent years, Jacksonville First United Methodist has considered her one of their homebound. Due to the pandemic, there will be no service at this time. The family expresses appreciation to the employees of Jacksonville Health and Rehab for the loving care they have shown Louise during the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to be made to The Right Place, P.O. Box 1061, Anniston, AL 36202, an organization started by her granddaughter which helps the homeless.

