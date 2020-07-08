Windel Green, 86, of Anniston, passed away on July 6, 2020, following a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. A private burial will follow in Centre. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. John Windel Green was born on September 2, 1933 in Ashland, AL. He was the third of ten children of John Alton Green (1912-2004) and Rosalie Tomlin Green (1911-2005). Windel was a graduate of Clay County High School and Auburn University, class of 1955. While at Auburn, he ran cross-country and was treasurer of Auburn's Spiked Shoe Society, an organization of men who had earned their letter in cross-country or varsity track and set an example for others. Windel also served from 1957-1958 in the 68th Chemical Co. 7th U.S. Army. While serving in the army, he played basketball on a winning intramural team. Putting both his education and experience to use, he had a lifelong career as regional sales manager for Schering Plough Corporation. Windel led and loved his family with selfless devotion. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Estelle Green and their children, Mike (Anita) Green of Winder, GA, Richard (Robbie) Green of Arlington, TN, Rick (Deborah) Westbrook of Anniston, AL, Rhonda (Steve) Farmer of Collierville, TN, and Michelle (Brad) Mendheim of Dothan, AL. Windel is the beloved grandfather of eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Filled with kindness and patience, he spent countless hours with grandchildren reading Bible stories, pulling them in a red wagon, or playing his favorite - checkers. Windel was an undisputed master of checkers. Additionally he is survived by two brothers, Harold Green and Rick (Diane) Green; and his sisters, Gail Horn, Barbara (Dave) Krum, Brenda Holley, and June (Randy) Lindsay. After being long-time residents of Piedmont, AL, Windel and Estelle moved to Anniston where they became members of Golden Springs Baptist Church. A devoted Christian, Windel enjoyed fellowship and studying God's word with the men of Dr. Howard Kitchen's Sunday School class. A verse that could describe Windel's life is 1 Timothy 6:11, "But as for you, O man of God, flee these things. Pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, steadfastness, and gentleness." A special thank you to the staff of NHC Place of Anniston for the care and love they gave Windel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Golden Springs Baptist Church, 3 Robertson Road, Anniston, Alabama 36207; or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 (apda@apdaparkinson.org
