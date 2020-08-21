Funeral service for Mr. Winfred Huddleston, Sr., 63, of Wellborn, will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Dempsey will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Per Mr. Huddleston's wishes, cremation will follow the service. Mr. Huddleston passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, Brewer Edward Huddleston; his granddaughter, Kayla Mearri Huddleston; and his sister, Debrah Blackman. Left to cherish his precious memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Valda Crane Huddleston; his children, Winfred "Pooh" Huddleston, Jr. (Darla), Tammy Huddleston Hanson (Michael), and James "Pye" Huddleston; his mother, Emmerline Duke Huddleston; his grandchildren, Kara Allen (Clay), Taylor Huddleston, Blakelie Huddleston, Adrianna Huddleston (Jason), Blake Hanson (Sarah), PVT Cody Hanson, Carlie Huddleston, Memphis Huddleston, Laurel Hambric, Landon Huddleston, Logan Hambric, Ashlin Smith, Luke Smith, and Brent Dean; his great-grandchildren, Raylan Walker, Kaylan Walker, Titus Walker, Harleigh Hanson, and Sawyer Sutherlin; his brothers, Ray Huddleston (Sylvia), Alfred Huddleston (Connie), and Alex Huddleston (Diane); and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Huddleston was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a wonderful "PawPaw". He was a friend to so many and had such a big heart. To know Mr. Huddleston was to love him. He took great pride in his family and loved them dearly. Mr. Huddleston will be greatly missed, but forever remembered. The family would like to extend a special thanks to nurses, Josh Steward and Patti Waites with SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice for their continued support and care. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"