Funeral service for Mrs. Winnie Dean Bittle Elder of Munford, will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Munford Church of Christ at 4:00 p.m. with Gerald Bittle and Jerry Elder, Jr. officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Pine Hill Cemetery in Talladega. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the church. Mrs. Elder passed from this life on October 14, 2019 to the place that God has prepared for those who follow him. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Elder, Sr.; parents, U.G. and Janie Bittle; sister, Dorothy Hann. Born to U.G. and Janie Bittle on October 31, 1931, she grew up in Munford, Alabama, with her brother, Ernest Bittle. She graduated Salutatorian from Munford High School in 1950 and instead of taking up the offer to go to college, she followed her heart and married the love of her life, Jerry Elder, Sr. She was a school secretary at Munford High School then went to work for Crown Textile Mfg where she retired after 30 years. She loved people, always wearing a smile and letting the light of the Lord shine through her life. She is a member of the Church of Christ. In her final years, she worshipped at the Spring Meadows Church in Spring Hill, TN. She and Jerry Elder, Sr. were married for 60 years until he died in 2011. They have two children, Gail (Ron) Dean from Jacksonville and Jerry (Pam) Elder, Jr. from Columbia, TN. She has 3 grandchildren: Robert "Bobby" (Tina) Busch, Thomas "Tommy" (Kristina) Busch, and Jessie Danae Elder (Zachery Lundsford). She also has 8 Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Maury Christian Camp c/o Graymere Church of Christ, 1320 Trotwood Ave. Columbia, TN 38401. Donate online at https://www.graymerestudentministry.com/mcc-send1. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 17, 2019