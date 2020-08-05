A Graveside service for Ms. Wylene C. Parris, 66, of Weaver, will be at 3 pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville. Fr. Jose B. Chacko will officiate. Ms. Parris passed away on August 4, 2020. She preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Thelma Turner Parris, sisters, Nellie Copeland, Inez Parris, Vivian Ballew; and brothers, Cecil Parris, Billy Parris, Jimmy Parris, and Joe Parris. She is survived by her sisters, Martha Wilkes of Jacksonville, Joyce Newman of Tallapoosa, GA, and Rita Reina and her husband, Carlos, of Weaver; brothers, Darrell Parris and his wife, Anita, of Jacksonville, and Jerry Parris and his wife, Wanda, of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of East Central Alabama, 415 Castle Avenue, Anniston, AL 36205 (www.ecaucp.org
). The family would like to thank the staff of Gadsden Health and Rehab for the wonderful care given to Ms. Parris. Due to the current state-mandated health order, all guests to the visitation and service are kindly requested to wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042