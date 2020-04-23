- A private graveside for Wyndel Sanford, 88 of Anniston will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Piedmont Memory Gardens.
Mr. Sanford passed away April 20, 2020 in Anniston.
Survivors include his wife Ragnhild (Peg) Sanford, sister; Ethel Dobbs (Loyd) and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sanford is preceded in death by his parents Marion and Nobie Sanford, three brothers; J.T., Ted, and Jack Sanford, two sisters; Hattie Goss and Maxine Gresham.
Mr. Sanford was a resident of Calhoun County. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 23, 2020