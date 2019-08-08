Guest Book View Sign Service Information Norwood Chapel 707 North Temple Fayette , AL 35555 (205)-932-6702 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Norwood Chapel 707 North Temple Fayette , AL 35555 View Map Service 4:00 PM Norwood Chapel 707 North Temple Fayette , AL 35555 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Wynell Martin, age 77 of Muscles Shoals, formerly of Fayette, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Services will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Rev. Darryl Ballew and Rev. Jared Lovelace officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fayette Memorial Gardens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Grace Stephenson; brothers, Royce Stephenson and Levert Stephenson; her husband, Walton Lewis Martin, Jr. and son, Michael Sidney Moore. Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughter, Wendy Martin Rose (Mark); son, Michael Lewis Martin (Ramona); sisters, Sandra Stephenson Bobo (Don); brothers, Kenneth Stephenson and Doug Stephenson; grandchildren, Matthew Rose (Anna Beth), Gabriel Rose, Abby Rose (Bradley), Steven Martin (Ally), Melissa Martin (Jonathan), Skyla Moore Pippen, and Michael Bradley Moore; great grandchildren, Evie Rose, Harvey Rose, Tristan Rose, Braysin Martin, and Jaxon Jernigan. Wynell was born on December 12, 1941 to Marion and Grace Stephenson. She had four brothers and one sister, Royce, Kenneth, Levert, Doug, and Sandra. She lived in Fayette all her childhood and graduated from Fayette County High School in 1960. She loved playing and singing music with her family, being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, the beach and she loved her country. She lived in many places and made friends wherever she went. Everyone knew her for her sense of humor and quick wit. She was loved by many. Pallbearers will be Gabe Rose, Bradley Elliott, Troy McClain, Chad Stephenson, Josh Ballew, and Eddy Joe Stocks.

