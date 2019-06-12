Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yong Son (Pak) Saunders. View Sign Service Information Ridout's Valley Chapel 1800 Oxmoor Road Homewood , AL 35209 (205)-879-3401 Memorial service 11:00 AM Anniston Korean Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Yong Son Saunders (Pak), formerly of Anniston, departed this life on June 9, 2019. Born in Busan, Korea, she lived her young life there and eventually traveled to Seoul where she met and married a US serviceman. They started a family and settled in Anniston at Ft. McClellan. Yong was a fierce mother, a hard worker, and an amazing cook. She overcame so many challenges in her too-short life. From being left with two young children-one of whom was disabled-as a single mother who could neither read nor write English, to being laid off or having to work long, hard hours in difficult jobs, Yong always did what she had to do to make sure her children had everything they needed to succeed. She never gave up on them. Her hard work paid off when her son, James, graduated from Jacksonville State and later earned his MBA from UAB. Under Yong's care, her disabled daughter Kimberly also graduated from high school. James went on to start a family of his own, as well as bring his mother and sister to live in Birmingham with them. There, Yong helped raise her grandchildren, doting on them and giving them every bit of her love and kindness. She loved her grandchildren more than anything else in this world, and they will keep her in their hearts as they grow up and become fierce and loving just like she was. Yong was fond of spicy food, slot machines, gardening, and k-dramas. No one will ever make an eggroll as delicious as hers. No one will ever curse in Korean as efficiently as she did. She was one of a kind, and she was ours for far too short a time. She is survived by her devoted son, James, his wife Christina, and their children Harper, Winter, and Archer; and her loving daughter, Kimberly. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Anniston Korean Presbyterian Church. Published in The Anniston Star on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

