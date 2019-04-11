Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne McElwee Quebodeaux. View Sign

Services for Yvonne McElwee Quebodeaux, 85, of Anniston will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home in Piedmont with the Rev. Dodd Allee officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time of service. Mrs. Quebodeaux passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Murphy Quebodeaux of Anniston; one daughter, Debbie Greene (Lonnie) of Pell City; one son, John Quebodeaux of Pelham; two grandchildren, Robert Slay and Ryan Slay; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylin Slay, Kelsey Slay, Ethan Slay, Samuel Slay, Annabelle Slay, Jackson Slay and Layla Slay; one brother-in-law, Luby Quebodeaux of Crowley, LA and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be, Lance Pope Larry Pope, Garry Pope, Steve Powell, Robert Slay and Ryan Slay. Honorary pallbearers will be Gaylen Tillery and Roger Hurst. Mrs. Quebodeaux was a native of Piedmont and had been a resident of Anniston for many years. She was homemaker and enjoyed reading and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Quebodeaux was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cora McElwee; five sisters; and one brother. www.thompsonfuneralho Services for Yvonne McElwee Quebodeaux, 85, of Anniston will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home in Piedmont with the Rev. Dodd Allee officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time of service. Mrs. Quebodeaux passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Murphy Quebodeaux of Anniston; one daughter, Debbie Greene (Lonnie) of Pell City; one son, John Quebodeaux of Pelham; two grandchildren, Robert Slay and Ryan Slay; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylin Slay, Kelsey Slay, Ethan Slay, Samuel Slay, Annabelle Slay, Jackson Slay and Layla Slay; one brother-in-law, Luby Quebodeaux of Crowley, LA and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be, Lance Pope Larry Pope, Garry Pope, Steve Powell, Robert Slay and Ryan Slay. Honorary pallbearers will be Gaylen Tillery and Roger Hurst. Mrs. Quebodeaux was a native of Piedmont and had been a resident of Anniston for many years. She was homemaker and enjoyed reading and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Quebodeaux was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cora McElwee; five sisters; and one brother. www.thompsonfuneralho mepiedmont.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont

6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574

Piedmont , AL 36272

256-447-7113 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close