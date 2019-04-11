Services for Yvonne McElwee Quebodeaux, 85, of Anniston will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home in Piedmont with the Rev. Dodd Allee officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time of service. Mrs. Quebodeaux passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Murphy Quebodeaux of Anniston; one daughter, Debbie Greene (Lonnie) of Pell City; one son, John Quebodeaux of Pelham; two grandchildren, Robert Slay and Ryan Slay; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylin Slay, Kelsey Slay, Ethan Slay, Samuel Slay, Annabelle Slay, Jackson Slay and Layla Slay; one brother-in-law, Luby Quebodeaux of Crowley, LA and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be, Lance Pope Larry Pope, Garry Pope, Steve Powell, Robert Slay and Ryan Slay. Honorary pallbearers will be Gaylen Tillery and Roger Hurst. Mrs. Quebodeaux was a native of Piedmont and had been a resident of Anniston for many years. She was homemaker and enjoyed reading and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Quebodeaux was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cora McElwee; five sisters; and one brother. www.thompsonfuneralho mepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 11, 2019