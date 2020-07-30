1/1
Yvonne Sorel Bolton Land
1961 - 2020
Graveside services for Mrs. Yvonne Sorel Bolton Land will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Anniston Memorial Gardens with Rev. John James of the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, officiating. Public viewing will be held on the afternoon of Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Ervin Funeral Chapel.
Yvonne was born to Leida Bolton and Willie C Gladden in Anniston, Alabama on September 7, 1961. She attended Thankful Elementary School, Anniston High School. Richard Gahr High School and graduated from Walter Wellborn High School. She continued her education, earning her Bachelor of Science Degree from Alabama A & M University. She later earned her Master of Science degree from Jacksonville State University.
She was inducted into the Gamma Mu Chapter of the illustrious Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She achieved Life Membership of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated after 25 years of dedicated service.
She achieved many outstanding honors during her 37 years tenure at Anniston Army Depot. Yvonne was an exceptional public servant, devoting herself to ensuring that soldiers had what they needed. During her more than thirty-five year career at Anniston Army Depot, she began as a contracting intern and grew to become a senior leader for the acquisition of hundreds of complex and challenging needs. Her leadership was clear in the successful support to ANAD immediately after 9/11, through Operation Enduring Freedom and continuing through the Afghanistan War. She achieved the status of Contracting Officer through education and her commitment to giving her best for the Army and to the many people she trained and mentored.
Yvonne is survived by: her mother, Leida Bolton Truss; her brothers, Dimitrius Gladden, Joseph Christopher, and Darryl Groce (brother/cousin); her stepdaughter, Dell Davis; her godchildren; Ravin Jordan, Dr. Tiffany hatcher, Akilah Groce, Cpt. Ahmed Groce, Aisha Groce, Alexander Bolton, and Londyn Bolton; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Other survivors include the sisters of the Iota Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated as well as her special sisters, Carol, Elberta, and Vickie.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Allen Land; and her father, Willie C Gladden.
Ervin Funeral Chapel
Where Courtesy Dwells
and Service Excels

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ervin Funeral Chapel
AUG
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ervin Funeral Chapel
1518 Brown Avenue
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 237-1717
July 29, 2020
Leida, I'm So Sorry For Your Loss.
Let Family And Friends Bring You
Peace, Joy And Love During Your
Difficulty Time. Love You,

Cousin, Phronia
phronia christian
Family
