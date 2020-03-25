Viewing for Zannie Ree Hutchinson 92, will be Friday, March 27, from 2-6 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry. Mrs. Hutchinson passed awau on March 22, 2020. Survivors include her son: James,Jr. (Dorothy) Hutchinson; daughters: Janice (George) Jemison, Grietta (Kenneth) Garrett, Kecia (Ray) Ragland; sister: Mandy Brooks; grandchildren: Laveth Reese, Luther Fife, Felipe Hutchinson, Felisha Bailey, Fyketa Maxwell, Lashon Jemison, Togji Jemison, James Hutchinson III, Steve Crook, Joseph Mays, Kenyuntae Garrett, Danneika Garner, Curtis Hickey; 21 great grandchildren, other relaties and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Easter Harmon and Brady Carter, husband, James Hutchinson, daughters, Christine Fife, Delarise Maxwell, siblings, Mary Harmon, York Harmon, Bo Harmon, grandchildren, Romye Maxwell, Wysheka Hutchinson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020