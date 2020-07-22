1/1
Zeberrea "Zee" O'Neal
Graveside service for Zeberrea O'Neal "Zee" 82, will be Thursday, July 23, at 11 am at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Heflin with Rev. Judge Stringer, officiating. Mrs. Oneal passed away on July 19, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. Mrs. Oneal retired from Sewell Manufacturing Inc. after 32 years of service. She was a member of the "Red Hat Ladies". Survivors include her children: Willie G. O'Neal, Larry (Selema) O'Neal, Bryant (Tracy) O'Neal, Kenneth (Linda) O'Neal, Olympia O'Neal (Kendrick O'Hara); grandchildren: Maurice, Vanessa, Joshua, Adrienne, Sophia, Donterrius, Chase, Caitlin, Tyler, Josiah, Farris, Markisha, Lisa, and Jaja; 16 great-grandchildren,1 great great- grandchild; sister: Hattie Darby, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaines and Ora Lee Sims, husband, Willie B O'Neal, daughter, Carol J. O'Neal-Walker, brothers, Hubert Sims and Winston Sims [Mann]. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
OLympia, I am so sorry for your loss.
Carole White
Friend
July 22, 2020
Olympia I am so sorry for your loss.
Carole
July 22, 2020
Prayers of comfort for the family. Zeberrea was a true friend, I will miss our talks and her sweet voice. I was blessed to have known her ,and had her for a part of my daily life for many years.
Kay Monahan Pike
Friend
July 22, 2020
Condolences to Zee’s family. Zee was a very refined Lady, and I will miss her.
Kathy (Lady Bug). Red Hatter
Kathy
Friend
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences go to the family Praying for comfort and strength
Dorothy Campbell-Shealey
Friend
July 21, 2020
Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning
RIP Mrs.Zee.
Jacqueline Oneal
Friend
