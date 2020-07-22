Graveside service for Zeberrea O'Neal "Zee" 82, will be Thursday, July 23, at 11 am at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Heflin with Rev. Judge Stringer, officiating. Mrs. Oneal passed away on July 19, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. Mrs. Oneal retired from Sewell Manufacturing Inc. after 32 years of service. She was a member of the "Red Hat Ladies". Survivors include her children: Willie G. O'Neal, Larry (Selema) O'Neal, Bryant (Tracy) O'Neal, Kenneth (Linda) O'Neal, Olympia O'Neal (Kendrick O'Hara); grandchildren: Maurice, Vanessa, Joshua, Adrienne, Sophia, Donterrius, Chase, Caitlin, Tyler, Josiah, Farris, Markisha, Lisa, and Jaja; 16 great-grandchildren,1 great great- grandchild; sister: Hattie Darby, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaines and Ora Lee Sims, husband, Willie B O'Neal, daughter, Carol J. O'Neal-Walker, brothers, Hubert Sims and Winston Sims [Mann]. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

