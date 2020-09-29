ANN DUNLAP BAITY

ALBEMARLE — Ann Dunlap Baity, 78, of Albemarle passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel in Albemarle. Visitation will be held from 5-6PM prior to the service.

Mrs. Baity was born June 9, 1942 in Anson County to the late Edgar Parker Dunlap and Sara Boyette Dunlap. Ann spent 30 years as a substance abuse counselor with the North Carolina Mental Health Association, Monarch, Genesis a New Horizon. She was instrumental in helping start the New Horizon program. Ann loved her family abundantly and was a mama bear to everyone.

Ann is survived by her husband Larry Franklin Baity of Albemarle; son Christopher Scott Simpson (Rene) of Wadesboro, NC; daughter Diana Lynn Janey of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Allison Taylor (Eric) of Salisbury, Ian Janey of Phoenix, AZ, Logan Janey of Knoxville, TN, Rebecca Simpson of Wadesboro, Parker Simpson of Wadesboro; great-grandchildren: Declan Taylor of Salisbury, and soon to be Paxton Taylor; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Dunlap of Wadesboro, and Brenda Vice of Los Angeles, CA; nephews Jonathan Dunlap and Jason Dunlap both of Wadesboro.

Memorial Contributions can be made to American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org or to cancer research institute for ovarian cancer at cancerresearch.org

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the Baity Family.