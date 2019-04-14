Betty M. Beacham, 91, Fairless Hills, died on Friday, April 5, at Rittenhouse Village at Floral Vale in Yardley, Pennsylvania. She was 91.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, and 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Road in Levittown, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery.

Born and raised in Anson County, North Carolina, Beacham has resided in Lower Bucks County since 1960.

Beacham was a fun loving, selfless and dedicated mother and homemaker. After raising her family, she went on to work in the Errors Resolution Department with the IRS for many years. In the early years of their marriage, Beacham and her husband, Alva, owned a Donut Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and later a Tastee Freeze in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Beacham was an avid gardener and was especially known for her delicious tomatoes. She enjoyed crochet, going to yard sales and spending time at the beach. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Alva M., Beacham was the loving mother of Elizabeth Gillett (John), Miriam Banash (Mark) and Mary Lewis (Rod); devoted grandmother of Alexander, Rayleigh, Joshua, Pamela, Zachariah, Jeremiah and Kristianna and great-grandmother of Savannah.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred Wagner, Roy, Tony and Joe Frank Martin. She is survived by one sister, Mary Baldwin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.