Master Edvin "Reese" Velasquez, 14-month-old son of Amanda and Eddie Velasquez, was received into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, March 10.

A service to celebrate Velasquez's life was held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Lee Park Church, 2491 Morgan Mill Road, Monroe, by Pastor Miguel Santos and Pastor John Helms. Burial followed in the Benton Family Cemetery, 5913 Lander Benton Road, Monroe. The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Lee Park Church.

Velasquez entered this world on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at 1:45 p.m. immediately bringing joy and laughter to his family. Born to Edvin Randolfo and Amanda Susanne Waller Velasquez, he was a true ray of sunshine, portraying God's love to all. Although his earthly life only spanned fourteen months and eighteen days, "Reese Cup" touched numerous lives. He will lovingly be remembered as the "Baby of South Pointe Christian School." His infectious smile and wave were his trademark to everyone he came in contact with.

Velasquez enjoyed being outdoors and loved all animals. He also loved story time as his dad would dramatically read "In the Park-Vamos Al Parque." He would often sing and dance to another favorite book, "The Christmas Songs That Play." Velasquez's favorite colors were gray and Carolina blue. His favorite toy was his Ford pickup truck. He loved meal time and his favorite foods were scrambled eggs and vegetable soup.

Velasquez, along with his family, are members of Iglesia Camino, the church where he was dedicated to the Lord, and also enjoyed attending Peachland Baptist Church.

Velasquez was welcomed into heaven and reunited with his maternal great-grandparents, Arnold Reese Comer; and Van H. and Virginia Waller.

Survivors include his parents, Amanda and Eddie Velasquez of the home; big sister, Yara Velasquez, and soon-to-be arriving sister, Eva Susanne Velasquez; maternal grandparents, John and Susan Waller of Polkton; maternal great-grandmother, Charity Comer of Robbins, North Carolina; paternal grandfather, Marcos Velasquez of Boston; uncles, Jason (Allyson) Waller of Greensboro, Carlos Velasquez of Guatemala, and Dan and Olga Meachum of Rock Hill; aunt, Delmy (Andres) Garcia of Monroe; adopted grandparents, David and Tanya Meachum of Peachland; also, numerous cousins, great-aunts, great-uncles, and a host of friends that loved him dearly.

Those wishing to make memorial donations in memory of Reese, the family suggests that memorials be made to South Pointe Christian School, P.O. Box 188, Pageland, South Carolina, 29728 or to Iglesia Camino, 1801 Walkup Avenue, Monroe, North Carolina 28112. Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Velasquez family.