Flossie Taylor Vaughn, 93, entered into rest on Saturday, July 6.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, from the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home by Brent Taylor with burial to follow in the Sandy Plains United Methodist Church Cemetery, Morven. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Vaughn was born May 6, 1926, in Anson County, a daughter of the late Samuel and Virginia Helms Taylor. She was a retired employee of West Knitting Mills of Wadesboro, and was a life-long member of Sandy Plains United Methodist Church. She served as former church secretary, Sunday school teacher, M.Y.F. leader, and in various other positions through the years. She was a true people person who never met a stranger. Vaughn enjoyed gardening, reading, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. They were truly the apple of her eye.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman Evan "Sam" Vaughn; and two sisters, Frances Taylor Bowman and Rachel Taylor Broome.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Kay Vaughn Holmes and husband, DeWayne of Dunn; grandchildren, Elizabeth Holmes, and Evan Holmes both of Dunn, Erica Holmes of Cincinnati, and Emily Holmes of Austin, Texas; brothers, James Taylor and George Taylor of Polkton, and Jerry (Susie) Taylor of Peachland; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Memorials may be made to Sandy Plains United Methodist Church, c/o James Phillips, 1591 Previtte Road, Morven, NC 28119, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Vaughn family.