James Edward McBride

Service Information
Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC
28170
(704)-694-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
View Map
Obituary
James Edward McBride passed away July 18, to be with his beloved Lucy Mae.

He was born at home in Ansonville on Aug. 10, 1922, to James Edward and Bertha Ballard McBride.

He was a well-respected entrepreneur, radio and television installation and repair businessman, commercial artist-sign craftsman and newspaper columnist in Wadesboro for more than 80 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Lucy Mae Hamilton McBride in April 2009, a brother Luther Carlyle McBride and a step-granddaughter Lori Anderson.

He is survived by his son Thomas Edward McBride and his wife Wanda, great-grandson Justin Anderson, great-granddaughter Morgan Anderson, a great-great-granddaughter Nora Lee Anderson and his sister Carolyn McBride Latham.

He was a member, Past Master and Secretary of Kilwinning Masonic Lodge # 64 AF & AM, a Life Member in Oasis Shrine and the Scottish Rite, Oasis Directors Staff, Anson County Shrine Club, Charter Member of The Wadesboro Lions Club, Woodmen of the World, Wadesboro Town Councilman and a member of First United Methodist Church since 1946.

On behalf of McBride, the family is very thankful, grateful and blessed for all of the calls, cards, visits, friendships and prayers through the years. They are very appreciative to all of the personnel at Atrium Health Anson, Meadowview Terrace and Anson Rescue Squad for their help and care.

His funeral service was Wednesday, July 24, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The North Carolina Masonic Foundation, Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, First United Methodist Church-Wadesboro, or a .
Published in The Anson Record from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Donations