JAMES KENNETH MARTIN

POLKTON- James Kenneth "Buddy" Martin 81 of Ansonville died Tuesday Afternoon, March 17, 2020 at his home.

Graveside Services was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Robert Burr officiated. He lied in state Thursday Afternoon from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home of Norwood where friends were welcomed to pay their respects.

Buddy was born June 8, 1938 in Anson County to the late James Brady "Jim" and Virginia Waddell Martin. He was a lifelong cattle farmer and a member of Concord United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his soul mate Debra Boysworth of the home. Three children, Robin Martin (Carolyn) of Albemarle, Kerry Martin of Monroe, and Kevin Martin of Ansonville. One daughter, Michelle Martin Blair of Ansonville. Twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Edna Mills Vincent.

Due to an order issued by NC Governor Roy Cooper to limit crowd size the service may only be attended by family, funeral home staff and guest personally invited by the family.