JOE LILES JR.

WINSTON-SALEM — Joe Liles Jr., 83, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on November 4th, 2020. He was born to the late Joe Liles Sr. and Ruth Hubbard Liles in Anson County, NC on August 8, 1937.

Joe graduated from Henry Grove High School in Lilesville, NC. He was a dedicated and dependable worker throughout his life. As a teenager, he drove the school bus. He later was the first Black movie projector operator at the Ansonia Theater. He also worked for Roadway, E.G. Forest, and Joyce Brothers as a truck driver. After retiring from Joyce Brothers Company, he did some part-time work but his favorite post-retirement activity was setting up a booth at the flea market. He loved selling and giving away produce.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Georgianna Liles; son, Joe Liles III; daughter, Sandra Liles; grandson, Jeremy Liles; sister, Clara Ruth Liles of Wadesboro, NC; six brothers, Herbert Hugh Liles of Winston-Salem, NC, Abram Liles (Marie) of Oxford, NC, William Nelson Liles of Wadesboro, NC, David Liles (Mary Ruth) of Lilesville, NC, R.J. Liles of Wadesboro, NC, and Ervin Thomas Liles (Dora) of Lilesville, NC; sister-in-law, Laura Ellerbe of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing and service was held at Smith's Memorial Chapel in Wadesboro, NC on Sunday, November 8th.