JOE LILES JR.
JOE LILES JR.

WINSTON-SALEM — Joe Liles Jr., 83, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on November 4th, 2020. He was born to the late Joe Liles Sr. and Ruth Hubbard Liles in Anson County, NC on August 8, 1937.

Joe graduated from Henry Grove High School in Lilesville, NC. He was a dedicated and dependable worker throughout his life. As a teenager, he drove the school bus. He later was the first Black movie projector operator at the Ansonia Theater. He also worked for Roadway, E.G. Forest, and Joyce Brothers as a truck driver. After retiring from Joyce Brothers Company, he did some part-time work but his favorite post-retirement activity was setting up a booth at the flea market. He loved selling and giving away produce.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Georgianna Liles; son, Joe Liles III; daughter, Sandra Liles; grandson, Jeremy Liles; sister, Clara Ruth Liles of Wadesboro, NC; six brothers, Herbert Hugh Liles of Winston-Salem, NC, Abram Liles (Marie) of Oxford, NC, William Nelson Liles of Wadesboro, NC, David Liles (Mary Ruth) of Lilesville, NC, R.J. Liles of Wadesboro, NC, and Ervin Thomas Liles (Dora) of Lilesville, NC; sister-in-law, Laura Ellerbe of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing and service was held at Smith's Memorial Chapel in Wadesboro, NC on Sunday, November 8th.



Published in The Anson Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
NOV
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
604 Salisbury Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
(704) 694-4121
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
Joe was a very dedicated employee of Joyce brothers. He was always on time and shared mornings with my dad Harry Joyce. Dad was a salesman and Joe was his driver. The customers love the team.
Thomas Joyce
November 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one.
Edna Pearl
Edna Pearl
Classmate
November 7, 2020
Georgianna and family My deepest sympathy for you and your family. I worked with Joe several years at Krispy Kreme. He always kept everybody laughing. He was a joy to be around. May your memories of his laugh help you through this sad time.
Jean Miller
November 7, 2020
We are so sorry for your lost. He was a good man. We remember when we stayed across the street from you all in Lakeside. His wife used to press my daughter Angie hair.
Pat and Angie Greenwood
November 6, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the one and only "Joe Liles Jr". It was such an honor and privilege to work beside him for many years at Joyce Brothers Co. I have many pleasant memories of those years! He and my dad would often be the first to grace the Stratford Rd area and have breakfast together. They would make each other's day. I wonder which one of them knew more people in town. Loved that man and his spirit. May God's peace be with him and his family and friends
Dick Joyce
