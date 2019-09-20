Joyce Ann Barnwell Blocker, 76, of Wadesboro, went to be with the Lord on the Aug. 28, 2019.

Blocker was a very active member of Freedom Baptist Church of Peachland. She was a US Army veteran, eventually retiring from the US Postal Service.

Blocker spent her last years meeting the needs of her community with the Anson Crisis Ministry. She was born on June 27, 1943, in Warrior, Alabama, where she graduated from Mortimer Jordan High School in 1961.

Blocker is preceded in death by her parents, Emery & Eloise Barnwell and brother Warren Barnwell.

Blocker leaves behind her husband of 24 years Joe Blocker, daughters Laura (Chris) Folse and Ramona (Scott) Downey, sons Lee Dean and Jeremy (Jen) Blocker, 6 grandchildren Jeremi, Justin (Machea), Ryan Raychel, Dameon & Landon, A sister Debbie, a niece Kayla, and many friends and family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Freedom Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m.