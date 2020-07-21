JULIA ROBINSON-LANGFORD

COLUMBIA — Funeral service for Julia Kraft Robinson-Langford, 95, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo.

Julia passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Lilesville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Harry Charles and Sarah Kirby Kraft. Julia was the wife of the late Orville L. Robinson and the late Walter H. Langford, Sr. She was a member of Olivet Methodist Church, Lilesville, NC and Forest Lake Presbyterian Church.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Julia received both her Bachelors and Master's Degree in Education. She remained a loyal and faithful supporter in everything "Carolina" and was an avid Gamecock football fan. Julia's lifelong love was education and she taught over 40 years at Bradley Elementary School.

Julia was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she proudly served as Regent; the Sons of the Confederacy; and the Ft. Jackson Officers Club. She was also a member of the Red Hats and the Riverbanks Zoo Society.

Julia traveled throughout the United States visiting all 50 states. She loved to garden; was a member of the Windsor Lake Garden Club; and received numerous "Yard of the Month" awards. Julia enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends, but the true love of her life was her family.

Surviving are her sisters, Octavia Epting Harmon (Claybourn), Miriam Sherman (Gordon); three nieces, Sarah "Candy" Powell, Caroline Griffin, and Melody McCoy. She is also survived by a great-nephew, Colson Powell and two great-nieces, Sarah Grace Powell and Perrin Griffin. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Edward T. Epting.