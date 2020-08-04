LOUISE LOWDER LEACH

WADESBORO — Louise Lowder Leach, 86, passed away July 22, 2020.

She was born December 3, 1933 in Wadesboro, North Carolina to the late Gilf and Mary Jewell (Meachum) Lowder. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband just last October, Jerry Leach, Sr.; daughter, JoAnn Fogerty; brothers, Jack and Ernest Lowder; sisters, Anna Thompson and Jewell Carinna.

Louise and her husband came to Sarasota in 2016 from Florence, South Carolina following hurricane Matthew that destroyed their long time family home. She loved to go shopping, gardening, spending time with her family and friends and for many years she sang in the Florence Baptist Temple Choir.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lorraine and her husband Tommy of Sarasota, Florida; son, Jerry Leach of Florence, South Carolina; son-in-law, John Fogerty; sisters, Connie Diggs of Wadesboro, North Carolina and Frances Crump and her husband Joseph of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Ryan and Rhet (Corinne) Rheinlander, Brandon Fogerty (Naiomi) and Akira Leach; great granddaughters, Hannah and Evangeline.

Service will be August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in Wadesboro, North Carolina under the direction of Leavitt Funeral Home. Interment will be in East View Cemetery.