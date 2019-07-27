Mrs. Mary Martin Baldwin, 89, formerly of Rockingham, passed away Monday, July 22, in Hope Mills.

She was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Anson County, daughter of the late Adzie Eugene Martin and Minnie Belle Randle Martin.

Baldwin was a member of Cameronian Presbyterian Church and a legal secretary with the law firm of Leath, Bynum, Kitchin, and Neal in Rockingham.

Services were conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Cameronian Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Phil Joines officiating.

Baldwin is survived by her children, Martin Baldwin and wife Brenda, Martha Brooms, Allison Latta and husband Jeff, and Kayla Baldwin; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mrs. Baldwin was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Baldwin; siblings, Roy Martin, Joe Martin, Adzie Earl (Tony) Martin, Mildred Wagner, and Betty Lou Williams; and son-in-law, Walter Brooms.

Memorials may be made to Cameronian Presbyterian Church, 179 Northam Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be sent to www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com.