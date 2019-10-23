Millie Tarlton Howard, 70, of China Grove, NC, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Tucker Hospice House.

Born April 27, 1949 in Anson County, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Grover Clendon Tarlton and Mary Louise Martin Tarlton.

Howard was educated in the Wadesboro schools, graduated from Wadesboro High School and Kings College, Charlotte.

She was employed for Allen Mortgage, served as a teacher's aid at Knollwood Elementary School and Shat-R-Shield until retirement.

Howard was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Larry Howard; daughters, Tammy H. Craft and husband Brian of China Grove, NC and Amy H. Tucker and husband Zorda of Salisbury, NC; brother, Eric Tarlton and wife Linda of Sevierville, TN and grandchildren: Zarod Tucker (Bailey) of Japan and Zain Tucker of Salisbury, NC.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Pastor John G. Miller, officiating.

A private burial will take place at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Ln, Kannapolis, NC 28081; , 2101 Rexford Rd #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211; or , 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

The family would like to thank the Levine Cancer Institute, at Atrium Northeast Medical Center, Concord; the staff at Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis; and Dr. Demming Ward for their care and support.

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Howard family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.