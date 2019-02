Mollie Mae Chambers, 75, of Mt. Gilead, departed this earthly life on Friday, Feb. 8, quietly at her home surrounded by her loving family.

The walk-thru viewing will be Friday, Feb. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Elite Funeral Services, 125 High Street, Ellerbe, NC 28338.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Faith Temple Holiness Church, Rummage Packhouse Road, Ellerbe, NC.

Online condolences can be made at elitefuneralservices.com. Service provided by Elite Funeral Services of Ellerbe.