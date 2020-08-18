1/1
PAUL ALAN FOWLER
WADESBORO — Paul Alan Fowler, 70, went to be with the Lord on August 6th, 2020 after a sudden stroke.

Paul spent his childhood in Laurinburg, NC, and later married the love of his life and moved to Wadesboro, NC to begin his thirty plus year career as a lineman with Carolina Power and Light Company. Fifteen years later, he moved to Pittsboro, NC, and continued work as a lineman until retiring in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Paul truly loved his family, his Lord, and his friends. He served as a deacon, worked in Stephen Ministries, and was a friend to everyone he met.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Winnie, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his daughter Tammie and husband Ronald of Moncure, his son Paul and wife Jennifer of Wilmington and two precious granddaughters Moli Arin of Chapel Hill and Lily Catherine of Bynum. Paul has many nieces and nephews that he also adored. His love for life, gentle spirit, and generosity will always be remembered. Paul, being a giver, elected to donate his body to science for the advancement of medicine.

A celebration of life will be held at Myrtle Beach, SC on August 23. Condolences may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission or Living Free Ministries.



Published in The Anson Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
