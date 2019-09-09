Pauline Moore Allen, 92, passed away on Friday Sept. 6 at Ashley House Assisted Living in Greenwood, South Carolina.

A native of Wadesboro, she was the daughter of the late Edmond Battle Moore and Wilma Annie McIntyre Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Burgess M Allen in 1995.

Allen graduated from Wingate College where she played basketball in college. She was a homemaker until returning to work at Allen Brothers Milling Company in Greenwood, SC. She loved her yard work for many years and was known for her homemade breads. She enjoyed spending her summers at her Lake Greenwood home and loved her family tailgates at Clemson. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Greenwood.

Surviving are four children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Her two daughters are Linda Allen Tinsley of Greenwood and Sue Ann Allen Hamrick (Bryan) of Orangeburg; two sons, Burgess Medley Allen Jr. (Amelia) of Aiken, and C. Edmond Allen (Diane) of Seneca. Grandchildren include William D Tinsley III (Serene), Jennifer W Allen, Courtney Ashmore, Insley Kohler (Casey), Leander McGuigan (Stephen), Charles Allen, Forrest Hamrick (Alyssa), David Hamrick (Georgia), Brantlee Tinsley, Addison Hamrick (Camille), Tania Talbot (Brian), Corey Schlise, and Andrew Schlise (Kristin).

She is also survived by a brother, Bob Moore (Kathie) of Greenwood, sister Elsie Gillis (Herman) of Statesville, and a sister in law, Elsie Moore of Merced, California. She was predeceased by her sister Edna Welborn and brothers Bill Moore, Benton Moore, and Claude Moore.

Visitation was held at Blyth Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, with a private family service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens to follow visitation.

Pallbearers will be Charles Allen, David Hamrick, Addison Hamrick, Forrest Hamrick, Stephen McGuigan, Corey Schlise and Andrew Schlise.

She spent her last five years at Ashley House Assisted Living in Greenwood, which she loved very much. She loved her caregivers and they loved her laughs and great spirits. Special thanks to her caregivers and Hospice staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Red Cross Disaster Relief or . American Red Cross, 2424-A City Hall Lane, North Charleston, SC 29406 or online https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

