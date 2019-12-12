PETE REDFERN

Gastonia-Pete Redfern, age 97, widower of the late Frances Redfern, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Born in Peachland, NC, he was a son of the late Neal and Roselee Rollins Redfern. Mr. Redfern was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran having served in the Pacific Theatre. He was retired from Johnson Motor Line following 40 years of service as a truck driver and was a member of Berryhill Baptist Church. Mr. Redfern was a Mason and a member of the Charles M. Setzer Lodge. He was an avid reader and enjoyed working on small engines.

Mr. Redfern is survived by three sons, Richard Redfern (Sheryl), Neal Redfern (Nelda), and Kenny Redfern (Trinh); a daughter, Terrie Moore (Neal); nine grandchildren, Smyth Redfern, Kelly Hendrix, Erin Redfern, Tonya Miller, Wendy Redfern, Patrick Nguyen, Patty Watts, Tony Moore, and Ashley Ramos; 19 great grandchildren; a brother, Paul Redfern; and a sister, Juanita Williams. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a grandson, Tim Redfern; and a sister, Reba Killian.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208 with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.