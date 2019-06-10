Rhonda "Cherry" Kiker Cook

Rhonda "Cherry" Kiker Cook, of Mount Pleasant, passed May 31.

Funeral services were held June 3 at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Peachland, officiating by Pastor Patrick Ledford. Burial followed in the church cemetary.

Cook was born March 24, 1959, in Union County; daughter to the late Charles Cedric and Joyce Carrol Kiker. She attended Southview Academy and Bowman Senior High School in Anson County, and furthered her education at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Cook was employed by the United States Postal Service for over 28 years. Her favorites pastimes were gardening, taking care of her beloved black lab, and spending time with her husband and two children.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, LeRoy Curtis Cook; son, Casey Cook, Mount Pleasant; daughter, Candis (Owen) Bullard of Texas; her mother of Polklton; sisters, Wanda (Ken) Tyson of Polkton and Teresa (Bruce) Canipe of Morven; mother-in-law, Winsome (Homer) Smith; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Jeff) Northgraves of Maine and Sandy McKenzie of Fairmont; brother-in-law, Gary (Joyce) Cook of Florida; aunt Irene Kiker of Polkton; and nieces and nephews whom she loved.

