Richard Thompson "Dickie" Morris, 74, passed away July 10, at his home in Longs, South Carolina.

Born on March 4, 1945, in Wadesboro, and was the son of the late Jasper W. and Mary Crawford Morris.

Survivors include one daughter, Melinda Hicks; and one brother, Crawford Morris (Frances).

A graveside service for family and friends will be held in Wadesboro. Service day and time will be announced at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro is assisting the family with graveside arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 107 W. Park Blvd., Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210.

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.