Ricky Leon Wall, of Houston, Texas, and a native of Morven, passed on Sept. 10.

Public viewing will be Monday, Sept. 23, at Knotts and Wade Funeral Home, Morven from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral Service is Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Cairo, North Carolina. The Rev. Micheal McLeod will officiate the service.

Nelson Funeral Service of Rockingham, NC, is serving the family.