Rufus Benton Turner
RUFUS BENTON TURNER

BUIES CREEK — Dr. Rufus Benton Turner, 95, of Buies Creek, NC, peacefully crossed over to heaven's shore on August 19, 2020.

He was born Feb. 10th of 1925 in Burnsville, Anson County NC to Wilson Burns and Pearl Turner. He graduated from Burnsville High School. He attended college after the war and graduated from NC State with a BS in Agriculture and Agronomy, followed by a MS.eD in Agricultural Education and earned his Ed.D from Duke University. He taught agricultural sciences and Future Farmers of America at several schools in the state and was principal at Burgaw High School. He was professor of Education for 25 years at Campbell University when he retired.

He taught Sunday School at Buies Creek First Baptist and was teaching Bible Class at Coats Senior Center until he was 93 years old. He loved his farm and garden for solace, and communion with the Lord. Many neighbors and friends shared in the delights of the Turner's garden. He was a member of various community organizations.

He married his beloved wife of 65 years, Martha Rose Preslar of Peachland, NC, in 1949, and they are now reunited in Glory with Jesus. Rufus was also preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Turner; and great-grandsons Liam and Michael Guiton.

Rufus leaves four sons and their families: Gerald R. (Emerita), Ronald J. (Sherry), Michael G. (Pamela), and Stephen M. (Mechell). He leaves behind as a great legacy 14 grandchildren, 30 plus great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 pm at Buies Creek Cemetery with Rev. Michael Sowers and Dr. Michael Simmons presiding.

Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.



Published in The Anson Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232
