Ruth Wright McLain, 87, entered into rest on Thursday, April 25, at her home.

McLain was born January 16, 1932, in Anson County, a daughter of the late Fred Thomas and Ollie Short Wright. She was a graduate of Wadesboro High School, Class of 1950. Following graduation, Ruth married Barney Gilbert McLain on June 16, 1950, and moved to Chesterfield into the home Gilbert had already built for them. Their home was always open to their family friends for times of food and fellowship.

McLain and her family joined Chesterfield Baptist Church in 1950, and attended faithfully for the past 69 years, serving faithfully in all areas of the church. In 1966, Ruth was asked to join the Clerk of Court's Office for Chesterfield County and retired in 1996 as Deputy Clerk of Court.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Barney Gilbert McLain; sister, Estelle Wright Taylor; brothers, Leonard Wright, Clyde Wright, Grady Wright and Hugh Thomas Wright; son-in-law, Bruce Rogers; and brother-in-law, John Russell McLain.

McLain is survived by her daughter, Katherine McLain Rogers of Chesterfield; son, Thomas Richard (Judy) McLain of Destreham, Louisiana; grandsons, Paul (Andrea) Rogers of Monroe, and Thomas Richard McLain Jr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Madison Rogers of Monroe, Ian Baird Perkins of Huntersville, and Colin Michael Perkins of Monroe; sisters, Joyce Wright (Roy) High of Dobson, North Carolina, Patricia Wright (WT) Hannah of Unionville, North Carolina, and Nancy Wright Jones of Greensboro; brother, Fred Daniel Wright of Boston; sisters-in-law, Novella McLain (Rev. Ralph) Jacobs, and Sue Ellen C. McLain, both of Chesterfield, and Gracie Odom Wright Ratliff of Monroe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care provided to Mrs. McLain and the entire McLain family by long-time family friend and caregiver for the past 14 years, Robin Oliver. Also special thanks to Hattie Matthews, Nellie Joines, Michelle Tolson, and the staff of Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 207 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709.