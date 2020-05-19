SALLIE MAE ELLERBE MOUZONWADESBORO — Sallie Mae Ellerbe Mouzon, 88, died on March 29, 2020. After a viewing at Smith's Memorial Chapel on April 2, 2020, interment was held at Forestville AME Zion Church for the immediate family. Sallie was born February 29, 1932 to the late Barzie and Jessie Ellerbe. She is survived by her sisters, Georgianna Liles and Laura Ellerbe, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



