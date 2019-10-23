Solomon E. Jones, 81, of Whispering Pines, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13 at his home.

He was born in Anson County, NC on February 3, 1938 and has resided in Moore County since 1972 with his wife of 47 years, Brenda H. Jones. Solomon proudly served his country in the Naval Division of the Armed Services and was stationed in Newfoundland the majority of his career.

Solomon loved deeply and believed in devotion to family and community. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, served as Master of Roman Eagle Lodge #550, a member of the Carthage Masonic Lodge #181. He wholeheartedly believed in the truth, brotherhood, and comradery of the Rite and coached many young men through their Degrees of Masonry. Solomon was also a member of the Shriners where he was passionate about serving others.

He enjoyed sharing poems, scripture, and readings with others to help them grow in their Christian faith. He was a loving, supportive and devoted husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, until the time when we each meet him again.

He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Hales Jones; daughters Martha Allison Jones of Whispering Pines, and Anita Jones Wells of Raleigh; son-in-law Andrew Philip Wells; grandsons Ashton Philip Wells and Arison Solomon Wells; sisters Mary Onnie Gregory of Lilesville and Linda Elizabeth Richert of St. Clair, MI.

Online condolences can be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.