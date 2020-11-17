THADIS RAYON ROGERS

ELLERBE — Thadis Rayon Rogers, age 86 of Ellerbe, NC passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Born in Harnett County he was a son of the late Thomas Paschall Rogers and Rosie Gertrude Patterson Rogers. Rayon served in the US Army from 1954-1956 and was a retired forester with the North Carolina Forest Service. He loved his family with his big heart and all he had in him. He was the protector of the family and would take on the worries of the world so his family would not need to worry uselessly. He thought of his Forest Service workers as part of his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them. They were the ones that coined his nickname "Tooney". He loved the outdoors, was an avid beekeeper and the only person known to be able to tame and train guineas. His family will truly miss his jokes, witty humor, his deep pig grunts to children to startle them and of course his update on how he was feeling which would sometimes lead to the saying I am "fine as frog hair". His biggest love though was "Miss Ann", the "Queen Bee" and he was heartbroken when she left him in 2018. As much as he loved his family, he was ready to see his bride again.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Ann Mofield Rogers who passed away in 2018, brothers Bennett Rogers and William Rogers and great granddaughter Emberlyn Jade Hamrick.

He is survived by four daughters, Mary Rogers Butler and husband Randall of Albemarle, Rachel Rogers Fraley and husband Buck of Mt Gilead, Lillian Rogers Maner and husband Carey "Birddog" of Ansonville and Karen Rogers Martin and husband Wesley of Troy; sisters Mary Broomfield of Delbarton, WV, Carolyn Hughes of Carthage; brothers Wilbur Rogers of Mt. Gilead, Ralph Rogers of Carthage; grandchildren Khristina Buczynski and husband Shawn, of Albemarle, Kimberly Butler, of Albemarle, Tara Hamrick and husband Buck, of Albemarle, Derrick Blevins and wife Emily, of Mt Gilead, Brandon Blevins and wife Patricia, of Mt Gilead, Carey Maner, of Ansonville, Shannon Maner, of Ansonville, Paul Maner and wife Stephanie, of Ansonville, Adam Maner, of Cary and a total of 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

The family would like to thank the extended family of caregivers who came into his life and helped the family keep Rayon at home until his last few days of life. They are Peggy Covington, Linda Morman, Robin Maples, Janie Boyle, Mary Lopez and Barbara Ledbetter.

Due to Covid restrictions the service was held outdoors with military honors at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm conducted by Rev. Archie Stevens.

Memorials may be made to Priest Hill Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 176, Carthage, NC 28327.

