Allen Drabek, of Antigo, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center. He was 66 years old. He was born on November 26, 1953, in Antigo, a son of Mary (Higgins) Drabek.

He was a graduate of Antigo High School. Allen was a logger for most of his life, most recently working for Ho-Chunk in Wittenberg on their maintenance staff.

He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycle and playing guitar.

Survivors include three children, Rebecca (Kenny) Eldridge of Antigo, Jesse (Miranda) Drabek of Neva and Ashley Schilcher of Antigo; five grandchildren, Caleb (Katie), Cobey, Isabelle, Kaitlynn and Ethan; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Beau; three sisters, Phyllis (Duane) Doucette, Vicki (friend Dave) Monnot and Kathleen (Terry ) Kelly; two brothers, Dale (Linda) Drabek and Stanley (Kathleen) Drabek; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jacob Eldridge; sisters, Rose and Diane; brothers, Jerry Drabek and William Drabek.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9 at 4 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the Funeral home.

Published in Antigo Times/Shopper on Oct. 5, 2020.
