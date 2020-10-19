1/1
George L. Tautges
George L. Tautges, 88, formerly of Birnamwood, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.
George was born on February 22, 1932 in the town of Plover, Marathon County, the son of Jacob and Elizabeth (Eckardt) Tautges.
On December 14, 1976, George was united in marriage to Patricia Neiter in Shawano. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2006.
George retired from the former HammerBlow of Wausau. He also farmed for many years, a job he truly loved. George was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood and enjoyed listening to polka music, playing cards and word searches.
Survivors include his children, Kenneth (Bonnie) Tautges of Chippewa Falls, Robert Tautges of Milwaukee and Audrey (Dave) Teresinski of Three Lakes; two grandchildren, Lydia Gibbs and Mariah Bessert and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Jacob & Elizabeth and siblings, John, Antone, Joseph, Louis and Florence Bartwick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will preside. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa. Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the State of Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Published in Antigo Times/Shopper on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
445 Main Street
Birnamwood, WI 54414
(715) 449-2688
