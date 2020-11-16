Gertrude "Gert" Julia (Priebe) Goetz, age 98, of Chaska, MN, formerly of Whitefish Bay, WI, died peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska, MN.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Gertrude was born December 20, 1921 in Antigo, WI, to Amandus and Clara (Zellmer) Priebe, the youngest of two daughters. On July 18, 1946, Gertrude married John Goetz in Waukegan, IL. Gertrude and John lived in Whitefish Bay for 46 years. They both owned businesses in the Whitefish Bay and raised their three daughters there. They moved to their beloved Post Lake in northern, WI in 2000 and lived there for 14 years until relocating to Chaska, MN, on June 3, 2014. Gertrude was very active in the Whitefish Bay Players. She enjoyed art and painting and at the ages of 94 and 97 won awards for her artwork at the Carver County Fair.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John (2014), her parents, and sister, Edna Priebe.



Survivors include her loving daughters, Sandi (Bill) Garry of Chaska, Patti (George) Chrisopulos of Aurora, IL, Nancy (Mike) Keskey of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Sara Lacey of Minnetonka, Stephanie (Andy) Schmidt of Farmington, Michael (Soraya) Keskey of AZ, Nicole (Keenan) Murphy of AZ; great grandchildren, Chloe (David) Schmid, Max Lacey, Morgan Schmidt, Adeline Murphy; great-great grandchildren, Graysn Schmid and Marley Schmid.



Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store