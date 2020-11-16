1/1
Gertrude Julia "Gert" (Priebe) Goetz
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude "Gert" Julia (Priebe) Goetz, age 98, of Chaska, MN, formerly of Whitefish Bay, WI, died peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska, MN.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Gertrude was born December 20, 1921 in Antigo, WI, to Amandus and Clara (Zellmer) Priebe, the youngest of two daughters. On July 18, 1946, Gertrude married John Goetz in Waukegan, IL. Gertrude and John lived in Whitefish Bay for 46 years. They both owned businesses in the Whitefish Bay and raised their three daughters there. They moved to their beloved Post Lake in northern, WI in 2000 and lived there for 14 years until relocating to Chaska, MN, on June 3, 2014. Gertrude was very active in the Whitefish Bay Players. She enjoyed art and painting and at the ages of 94 and 97 won awards for her artwork at the Carver County Fair.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John (2014), her parents, and sister, Edna Priebe.

Survivors include her loving daughters, Sandi (Bill) Garry of Chaska, Patti (George) Chrisopulos of Aurora, IL, Nancy (Mike) Keskey of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Sara Lacey of Minnetonka, Stephanie (Andy) Schmidt of Farmington, Michael (Soraya) Keskey of AZ, Nicole (Keenan) Murphy of AZ; great grandchildren, Chloe (David) Schmid, Max Lacey, Morgan Schmidt, Adeline Murphy; great-great grandchildren, Graysn Schmid and Marley Schmid.

Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Antigo Times/Shopper on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Chaska
200 W 3RD ST
Chaska, MN 55318
(952) 448-2137
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Chaska & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved