Jerome Louis Aderholdt
1933 - 2020
On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Jerome Louis Aderholdt, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 87.

Jerome is survived by his wife Carol (Hoffman), sons Robert Aderholdt (Penny), Richard Aderholdt, Ronald Aderholdt (Barbara), John Aderholdt (Lynda) and daughter Janet Lebar (James), 5 grandchildren: Curtis Aderholdt (Ali), Ryan Aderholdt (fiancee Mary Ewald), Noah Aderholdt, Elizabeth Lebar, Jack Lebar, 4 step-grandchildren: Jeremy Jansen (Tracy), Kerrie Groat (Rick), Angi Burow (Brian), Justin Gravitter (Beth) as well as many nieces, nephews and step great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude (Rusch) and Henry Aderholdt, brothers George and his wife Joan, Robert and Cliff, sister Evelyn and her husband Clem Zidick.

Jerome was born September 22, 1933 to Gertrude and Henry Aderholdt in Wabeno, WI. He married Carol Hoffman on June 21, 1958 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary this June. They had 5 children and built a home in Pickerel, WI.

Jerome started his construction career with his father in high school. His work ethic and honest nature provided a lifelong career and passion for working with his hands that he passed on to his sons and daughter. During his life, Jerome built many homes including his own and built or remodeled homes for all his children and one grandchild. Perhaps his favorite building project was his log cabin in the woods near Wabeno. The cabin is used for hunting, holiday gatherings and a place to enjoy peaceful solitude in the Northwoods. The cabin serves as a legacy for generations to come.

Jerome was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed over 50 years of hunting in Colorado/Wyoming and took several trips to Canada relishing the fishing, outdoors and the time it provided with friends and family. He was an essential member and leader of The Whitetail Sportman's Club in Pickerel. Also, Jerome was a registered EMT and volunteer fireman.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Antigo Times/Shopper on Nov. 2, 2020.
