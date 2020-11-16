Norwell Schreiber of Antigo passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 78.
Norwell was born in Bowler, WI on June 22, 1942 to the late Leon and Lucille (Bernarde) Schreiber.
On September 7, 1963, he was united in marriage to Darlene Zoellner.
He worked as a dairy farmer and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints.
In addition to his wife, Norwell is survived by his children Kevin (Patty) Schreiber of Kewaskum, Kim (Warren) DeBay of Monico, Lori (Gregory) Kaiser of Oconto Falls, and Darren Schreiber of Antigo, brother; Dale Schreiber, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Norwell was preceded in death by a brother, Darrel Schreiber.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.
Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may visit online at strasserrollerfuneralhome.com.