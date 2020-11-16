1/
Norwell Schreiber
1942 - 2020
Norwell Schreiber of Antigo passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 78.
Norwell was born in Bowler, WI on June 22, 1942 to the late Leon and Lucille (Bernarde) Schreiber.
On September 7, 1963, he was united in marriage to Darlene Zoellner.
He worked as a dairy farmer and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints.
In addition to his wife, Norwell is survived by his children Kevin (Patty) Schreiber of Kewaskum, Kim (Warren) DeBay of Monico, Lori (Gregory) Kaiser of Oconto Falls, and Darren Schreiber of Antigo, brother; Dale Schreiber, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Norwell was preceded in death by a brother, Darrel Schreiber.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.
Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may visit online at strasserrollerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Antigo Times/Shopper on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strasser-Roller Funeral Home
504 Edison St
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-5202
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
