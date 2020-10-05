1/1
Richard S. Wendel
Richard S. Wendel, 53 of Birnamwood, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 2, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident in Langlade County.

He was born on June 24, 1967 in Syosset, New York, the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Scot) Wendel.

Richard was a United States Navy Veteran. He was proud of his service and being trained as a search and rescue swimmer.

On March 6, 1996, Richard was united in marriage to Rebecca Maier in Stuart, FL.

Richard (Rick) grew up in Islip Terrace, (Long Island) New York. Richard had a lifelong fondness for water and was a wildlife boat tour operator in Port St. Lucie, FL. He was a correctional officer for the Department of Florida Prisons and the Oxford Wisconsin Federal Correctional Facility. He also enjoyed his time working as a counselor at the Sierra Group Home for Boys in White Lake. He was currently employed at Sartori, Antigo. Richard loved fishing, camping and road trips. He was committed to his family and was especially proud of his children.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; two children, Lya and Craig both at home; one brother, Robert (Fiona) Wendel, East Islip, NY; two sisters, Donna Bulleit of Virginia Beach, VA and Christine (Russ) Gisler of Ronkonkoma, NY; father and mother-in-law, James and Nancy Maier of Birnamwood; brother-in-law, Justin (Anna) Maier of South Milwaukee and 8 nieces and nephews and three great- nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Robert Hess will preside. Military rites will be conducted by the Darling Gunderson American Legion, Birnamwood. Family and friends are welcome to visit the family at their home throughout the week of Oct. 5, 2020 to pay condolences and are asked to phone the family prior visiting.
Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Published in Antigo Times/Shopper on Oct. 5, 2020.
